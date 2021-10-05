Gone in 60 seconds: Two people charged in overnight auto theft spree in Bradford

Barrie -

Two people face several charges after a car theft spree saw nearly a dozen vehicles allegedly stolen in one night in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police were called to the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area on Sept. 30, after a concerned resident reported "suspicious persons" entering vehicles in the area.

Police said when officers arrived the suspects had already fled the area on foot. They were arrested in a nearby farm field.

Police determined 10 vehicles were stolen from the area overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

Police laid a total of 21 offences against a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Quebec, including motor vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

Some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.