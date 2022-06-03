Getting the bees to say 'cheese' in city photo contest

A bee hotel is up for grabs.

The lucky winner of a free bee hotel will also be the proud owner of a great picture of a pollinator in action celebrating Pollinator Week, which runs June 20 to 26.

Under the Bee City Canada initiative, Barrie officially became Canada's 30th Bee City in 2019 at the height of the pandemic. The designation means Barrie must endeavour to "inspire cities, towns, First Nations, schools, businesses and other organizations to take action to protect pollinators."

To that end, Barrie will host a busy-bee hub featuring educational activities, including its third annual Pic-A-Pollinator contest asking residents to submit their best pollinator picture to win a bee habitat hotel created by city staff. They will also have their picture posted online.

Bee week is about learning about pollinators with planned walks through Sunnidale Park, the installation of bee hotels in several parks and other hands-on activities focusing on educating residents about bees and their environment.

As a national Bee City, Barrie has committed to pollinator plantings, including selecting native plants in city projects and making turf-park spaces attractive to bees.