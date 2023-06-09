Georgian College program to help students with emotional after-effects of the pandemic

Georgian College received funding from the Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT) on Fri., June 9, 2023. Adrienne Galway, Executive Director, ONCAT (far left) and attended by (from left to right) Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities; Michel Beaulieu, Associate Vice-Provost Academic, Lakehead University; Kevin Weaver, President and CEO, Georgian College; Andrea Khanjin, MPP – Barrie-Innisfil; and Doug Downey, MPP – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte. (Credit/Georgian College). Georgian College received funding from the Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT) on Fri., June 9, 2023. Adrienne Galway, Executive Director, ONCAT (far left) and attended by (from left to right) Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities; Michel Beaulieu, Associate Vice-Provost Academic, Lakehead University; Kevin Weaver, President and CEO, Georgian College; Andrea Khanjin, MPP – Barrie-Innisfil; and Doug Downey, MPP – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte. (Credit/Georgian College).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver