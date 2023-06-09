Georgian College program to help students with emotional after-effects of the pandemic

Georgian College in Barrie has received funding to give students more support when dealing with academic challenges and anxiety from the pandemic.

Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT) awarded eight post-secondary schools with $560,000 in funding, including Georgian College.

The funding allows the college to develop a new General Education course to offer students additional social, cultural and academic tools.

Funding also goes towards other projects, including summer courses, coaching and mentorship programs to aid students adjusting to post-secondary, Indigenous support programs, and additional classes serving the unrepresented community.

"Georgian is grateful to ONCAT for this funding to create additional opportunities to reduce barriers for our students, especially those who have been disproportionately disadvantaged during the pandemic," said Kevin Weaver, Georgian College president and CEO.

"This resourceful course will help ensure they become successful learners as well as increase the transferability of their learnings in the Ontario college system to help them achieve their career goals."

Dr. Adrienne Galway, ONCAT's executive director, says the funding provides a strong foundation for students moving forward.

"The pandemic continues to impact students as they move along their academic pathways, and we need to ensure that they are set up for success on their journey," Galway said.

The projects at Georgian College will be in place for the 2023-24 school year.

Lakehead University in Orillia and Thunder Bay received $210,794 in funding as part of ONCAT’s initiative.