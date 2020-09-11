BARRIE, ONT. -- Georgian College students will head back to school on Tuesday.

With so many changes over the last six months, CTV's Madison Erhardt found out from Georgian College President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes what students can expect.

Madison: You have a very important message for students when they head back to school next week.

West-Moynes: Everybody who comes onto our campus must have a mask on at all times, regardless of whether or not you are six feet.

Madison: How many students will actually be on campus when classes officially begin next week?

West-Moynes: We are expecting about 2,900 students will be on campus over the course of the next week for all our campuses that practicums and lab recovery.

Madison: What's the process for having that many students on campus?

West-Moynes: We have spent a lot of time having protocols that will ensure that students are safe, such as masks. They also complete an app before they arrive on campus saying that they are safe. They go through controlled entrances, and very strict protocols are occurring in our lab and practicum.

Madison: How have you had to change programs?

West-Moynes: Well, about 70 per cent of our course delivery will be done remotely, and we have had faculty participating in training over the summer to make sure that the remote activity will be enhancing the students learning.

Madison: Has tuition been reduced or any fees reduced for students because of the limited access to anything on campus?

West-Moynes: Nowhere am I aware in Canada that fees for higher education have been reduced, and that is because the cost is still the same.

We aren't charging students for parking or any auxiliary operations that they would have paid for if they were coming to campus on a regular basis.

Madison: What happens if a student or teacher does test positive for COVID-19?

West-Moynes: We have been very fortunate to work with Simcoe ... and a number of other public healths... because students come to us from a number of different areas throughout the province. So we follow their direction, and they do their tracing, and we will advise anyone who has at risk.

Honestly, I expect we will have more cases at Georgian come to our attention and so we will continue to be rigorous as we have been to prevent the spread.