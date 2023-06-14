Georgian Bay man sentenced for causing deadly Highway 12 crash in 2020

Warning: Content in this article may be distressing for readers.

A 72-year-old Georgian Bay man convicted of driving impaired and causing a fatal collision on Highway 12 in 2020 will spend eight years behind bars.

Sigfrid Stahn was sentenced in a Barrie courtroom Wednesday morning.

During the trial, the court heard Stahn was travelling along Highway 12 through Waubaushene when he veered his pickup truck into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into Guenter Naumann's convertible.

The collision sent the convertible airborne before it slammed into the ground.

Naumann, 77, died later in the hospital of his injuries.

A pickup truck and convertible car are pictured after a deadly head-on collision on Highway 12 in Waubaushene, Ont., on July 4, 2020. (Source: OPP/Court Exhibit)

The Crown highlighted Stahn's history of driving offences for the court, including two impaired driving convictions in 1985 and 1989, adding he demonstrated a "blatant, persistent disregard for the privilege of driving in this country."

"I have some difficulty with your driving record, and of course, the consequences of impaired driving were extremely serious in this case," the judge said.

Before the judge handed down his sentence, Stahn addressed the court.

"I do not have any recollections of the collision, but I am sorry for any pain I have caused the Naumann family. I know what pain is, and I've had my share of it, so that's all I can say. I'm sorry," he said.

Stahn, a married father and grandfather, was born in Germany and moved to Canada as a child with his family.

Despite Stahn's lawyer having professed his client's remorse, McKelvey said, "he does not appear to accept responsibility for his actions."

The judge also noted while the Georgian Bay man may not have meant to kill anyone, he consistently ignored the rules of the road, adding in this case, "he did mean to drink, and he did mean to drive, and the consequences proved to be fatal."

The Crown argued for a nine-year sentence with a 15-year driving ban, while the defence advocated for six years behind bars and a 10-year driving prohibition.

Ultimately, McKelvey handed Stahn the eight-year sentence and banned him from driving for 11 years following his release.

"I didn't think he'd get that much time, but I'm glad he did. He ruined a lot of lives," said Naumann's widow, Rejeanne Lachapelle, following the sentencing.

"He doesn't listen to the law. He's above the law, I guess," she said, adding, "Not today."

Stahn will be 80-years-old before his release and 91 before he can legally get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

"I hope we do not have to see you in court again for anything similar," the judge concluded.