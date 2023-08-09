GBGH aiming to improve quality of end-of-life care

Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) has expanded its care options for patients in their final days.

Earlier this summer, the hospital launched a new medical assistance in dying (MAID) and palliative care service. While that type of care is not new, the hospital aims to improve its quality by having a team of five expert physicians available.

"It's care that we've always provided at GBGH, but we've now offered some structure in order to provide some consultation to those physicians in the hospital who perhaps don't have the extensive time needed or perhaps the expertise in order to manage the more challenging situations that may arise towards end of life," said Dr. Emily Queenan, one of the five physicians part of the new team.

The idea is to augment the care of patients who qualify for this service, providing the expertise of a doctor with experience in palliative care.

It is available to anyone struggling with symptoms of a life-limiting disease. The doctors will even be available on an on-call basis.

"We are more available now," said Queenan. "We have a schedule of palliative physicians who are now available to patients, so I think patients will see a new face potentially in their care team; their family physician or hospitalist will be able to consult this palliative physician in order to meet with them."

The new program went into effect on July 1. The hospital says existing operations will not be impacted as a result.