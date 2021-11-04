Gas station manager accused of stealing over $200K from business

Barrie, Ont. -

A gas station manager accused of stealing from from his workplace in Caledon has been charged.

Provincial police launched an investigation following complaints from the gas station owner about missing property and cash.

Police estimate over $200,000 in cash and over $5,000 in property had been taken from the station on Highway 50.

Officers arrested the manager, a 24-year-old Brampton man, on Wednesday.

He is charged with theft over $5,000.

Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Caledon OPP or Crime Stoppers.