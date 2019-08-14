Featured
Game On! Barrie rec centre will live stream hockey games
The Holly Community Centre in Barrie, Ont. will live stream the arena's ice pads for parents to watch hockey games anywhere. (CTV News/KC Colby)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1:19PM EDT
Parents will soon be able to watch the hockey games their kids play in even when they aren't able to actually make the game.
Barrie Council approved a three-year pilot program with GameOnStream to provide a live stream of minor hockey games, tournaments and other events held at the Holly Community Centre.
The live stream will cost about $10 a month with the city receiving five percent of the subscription revenue, which is expected to generate about $3,000 per year.
City staff and GameOnStream will decide the success of the pilot project after the three years. If successful, the city says it may offer live streams at other facilities across Barrie.