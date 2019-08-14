

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Parents will soon be able to watch the hockey games their kids play in even when they aren't able to actually make the game.

Barrie Council approved a three-year pilot program with GameOnStream to provide a live stream of minor hockey games, tournaments and other events held at the Holly Community Centre.

The live stream will cost about $10 a month with the city receiving five percent of the subscription revenue, which is expected to generate about $3,000 per year.

City staff and GameOnStream will decide the success of the pilot project after the three years. If successful, the city says it may offer live streams at other facilities across Barrie.