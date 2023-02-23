Funeral held for Ont. man who died in Punta Cana on fishing excursion

The family of James Dewitt said their final goodbyes after the Ontario man's death in the Dominican Republic earlier this month while out on a deep-sea fishing excursion.

The Waubaushene, Ont., man was on vacation with his cousin and some friends when the boat they were on capsized off the shores of Punta Cana.

Local media reported that dangerous conditions had prompted warnings to all boaters to stay off the waters, but the chartered boat company reportedly took the group out anyway.

Dewitt's body was later recovered from the water, and the boat's captain has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Everyone else on the vessel survived.

"He was the love of my life and an amazing father," said Dewitt's common-law partner, Jessica Ladouceur, in an interview with CTV News on February 14.

The 40-year-old was also a well-known businessman in Waubaushene, co-owning Dewennes Restaurant with his sister and her husband and operating Dewitt's Contracting.

Following news of his death, his family sought help from Global Affairs Canada to bring him home.

Dewitt's body was returned on Sunday, with the funeral in Penetanguishene on Thursday.

Along with his partner, Dewitt leaves behind four children.