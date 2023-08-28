Fundraiser provides school supplies for students in Simcoe County

To help kids kick off the new school year, the Glowing Hearts Charity fundraiser Stuff the Bus is back again.

The goal is to provide essential school supplies to hundreds of students in Simcoe County from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Those with the Glowing Hearts Charity say this year, the need is greater than ever before.

"We've had way more requests for these backpacks this year than ever expected because the needs are significant," said Sarah Fleming, Glowing Hearts Charity board chair.

"In the first year, we had a plan of supporting 150 students, which grew to 500, and then it ended up being 600 students we supported. Last year, it was 1,200."

The original goal for this year was to collect 1,500 backpacks, but as of Monday morning, the charity surpassed that.

"We're at around 1,960 requests that we've been working towards filling. We would not be able to meet filling all the wait list of students without this campaign," Fleming said.

De Palma and Associates Legal Services in Orillia was just one of the many daily stops on Monday.

"I'd hate to see a student feel left out if they didn't have something because they couldn't afford it," said Christina De Palma of De Palma and Associates Legal Services.

"So, it's an opportunity to level that playing field for students when they return to school."

"It's pretty amazing when the families come and get the backpacks, or we're dropping off and delivering and hearing words like 'you got it, you nailed it, you picked the perfect backpacks for our kids,'" Fleming said.

The Glowing Hearts Charity also provides backpacks to newcomers to Canada throughout the school year.

It says Tuesday will be a busy day packing up all the supplies and dropping off the bags for kids in need.