BARRIE -- Environment Canada has put freezing rain warnings in place for much of the region.



Significant rainfall will blanket much of the region, and freezing rain is possible as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.



Areas in the GTA can expect significant rainfall. Environment Canada is predicting 15-30 mm from tonight into Saturday.

Rainfall warnings are also in place for the City of Toronto and much of the GTA.

One month ago it was Christmas Eve & many wanted snow, now???? Maybe not as many. Mainly cloudy today & 2 degrees with rain-freezing rain tonight. Mixed precipitation tomorrow means a “ sloppy” Saturday. High zero. Sunday, flurries & 2. #barrie #simcoecounty #weather #ctv #rain pic.twitter.com/C2hW7lPLLW — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) January 24, 2020



CTV News Barrie Weather Specialist KC Colby says, “Mother Nature’s weather-blender results in a sloppy Saturday. Potentially heavy rain or freezing rain Friday night changes to snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday. This could bring a possible 10 centimetres of snow in total.”



The freezing rain accumulation is expected to be greater in areas with higher elevation.