Freezing rain makes for a messy morning on the roads

A freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada was cancelled at shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, but not before wreaking havoc on the roads.

Provincial police posted to social media Tuesday morning to stay put if travel wasn't necessary.

Police reported officers responded to "a number of collisions on Highway 11 in Huntsville," including a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Environment Canada’s early morning freezing rain alert across most of Ontario called for freezing rain over higher terrains and a few millimetres of ice accumulation on surfaces.

The national weather agency cautioned that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are icy and slippery.

It advises drivers to slow down in slippery conditions and maintain a safe following distance.

Freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions had forced the hands of transportation consortiums across the region to cancel buses.