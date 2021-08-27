BARRIE, ONT. -- A skate shop’s volunteers and employees are offering free skateboarding lessons in Barrie to introduce more kids to the sport.

Dan Bokma, manager of skate shop Souldiers Barrie, has been running the workshop for the past three summers on Sunday mornings at Queen's Park.

"We get new kids coming every week, some of them just stepping on the board for the first time," Bokma says.

A goal of the free lessons is to increase accessibility to skateboarding for kids who may not have the ability to partake otherwise.

Bokma says the lessons are a great way for kids to learn skateboarding basics.

"There can be a lot of tough stuff to grasp in skateboarding," Bokma says. "A lot of the guys out there have been doing it a long time, so they can help bridge the gap," he adds.

The free skateboarding lessons happen every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. No registration is required and a skateboard is needed.