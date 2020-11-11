TORONTO -- Police have charged a fourth person in the 2019 homicide of a 26-year-old from Stouffville, Ont.

Mario Ibrahim died after he was shot by an attacker who approached his vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., fired several bullets and then fled the scene on Oct. 22, 2019.

Peel Regional Police say Justin Malcom, a 34-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree murder.

Police also charged Jason Williams of Brampton with attempted murder for a highway shooting at Ibrahim that happened days before he was killed.

Malcolm and Williams, who was already facing a first-degree murder charge in Ibrahim's death, are both due in court Wednesday.

Brandon Drakes-Simon and Melnee Christian of Mississauga were also arrested in December of last year and charged with first-degree murder over Irbahim's killing.

(The Canadian Press)