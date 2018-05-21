Featured
Four people suffer minor injuries after crash in Blue Mountains
Firefighters say airbags deployed in both vehicles, after they collided near Grey Road 2 and Grey Road 40 on Monday, May 21. (Handout photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 7:43PM EDT
Firefighters in the Blue Mountains say four people are lucky to have escaped serious injuries after a two-car crash.
It happened on Grey Road 2 and Grey Road 40 around 11 a.m. on Monday.
A mother, father, and their 3-year-old son were in the dark-coloured vehicle. There was a sole occupant in the white pick-up truck.
All four people were taken to hospital as a precaution, and they’re all expected to be okay.
Deputy fire chief, AJ Lake, says the crash is believed to have been caused by one of the drivers running a stop sign.
Air bags were deployed in both vehicles.