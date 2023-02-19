Four people sent to hospital following Tay Township crash

A photo of a crash in Tay Township that sent four people to hospital on Sun., Feb. 19 (Courtesy:OPP). A photo of a crash in Tay Township that sent four people to hospital on Sun., Feb. 19 (Courtesy:OPP).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020

A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver