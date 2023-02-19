Four people sent to hospital following Tay Township crash

Four people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Tay Township on Sunday.

According to OPP, it happened at the intersection of Hogg Valley Road and Rumney Road just before 6 p.m.

Police say that both vehicles involved in the crash left the roadway due to the collision, with three individuals transported to a local hospital and one person transported to a Toronto-area hospital via ORNGE air ambulance.

OPP say the intersection will be closed for the evening as the investigation into the crash continues.

No charges have been laid.