BARRIE -- Four men, including a 51-year-old from Parry Sound, face drug-related charges after officers executed a search warrant in Parry Sound.

According to Provincial Police, the warrant was carried out at a residence on William Street on Thursday.

Police say officers seized suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and fentanyl with a street value worth more than $20,000.

Police also seized more than $6,500 in Canadian currency as well as previously reported stolen property.

According to police, Michale Malabre, 25 of Toronto, Dumari Ewart, 20 of Scarborough, Ronald Waters, 46 of Sudbury, and David Merritt, 51 of Parry Sound were arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, contrary to Section 354 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to Section 354 CC,

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA),

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) CDSA and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, contrary to Section 5(2) CDSA.

All four of the accused have separate court appearances scheduled over the next few months to answer to the charges.