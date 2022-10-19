Four candidates running for mayor in Wasaga Beach

NEWS -

Four candidates in Wasaga Beach are in the race for the mayor's chair, including incumbent Nina Bifolchi and former mayor Brian Smith, who she unseated in 2018.

"People seem to be happy with the progress we've made over the past four years, and they're looking forward to seeing those projects come to fruition," said candidate Nina Bifolchi.

Smith says he decided nine months ago to run again for mayor.

"I had no plans to run again, but we've seen some things happen in the community that concerned me," said Smith.

Bifolchi and Smith will face off against two others who are no strangers to elections.

This includes Giorgio Mammoliti, a former Ontario MPP and Toronto City Councillor, and Leslie Farkas, a local businessman running in his second Wasaga Beach election.

"The one thing I bring to the table the most is objectivity," said Farkas.

One issue that is a focal point in this municipal election is the future of the town's beachfront.

"Beach one and beach two are on everybody's mind. They do not want condos there and don't want it to be sold," said Giorgio Mammoliti. "My approach will be changing procedural bylaws so people can come and speak at committee to the politicians and speak up to 10 minutes."

At the same time, Bifolchi says a purchase agreement has been signed with two reputable developers working in Wasaga Beach for decades, saying they are committed to the community.

Meanwhile, Smith says if elected, he will continue to work with the developers currently sitting at the table and hopefully bring other mixed-use developers with experience to the table.

Residents still have a few days to decide as Monday marks Election Day across the province.