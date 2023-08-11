Former Ont. summer camp director accused of historical sexual assaults, grooming in 2 lawsuits
Two civil lawsuits have been filed in a Bracebridge court against a popular summer camp and its longtime director, alleging the latter sexually assaulted and groomed two young people as a far back as three decades ago.
For 38 years, 61-year-old David Latimer ran Kilcoo Camp, the prestigious world-renowned summer camp in Minden known as the "maker of men."
But now, Latimer is accused in a civil court of sexually assaulting two young people at the camp in the early '90s through the late 2000s.
According to statements of claim, the plaintiffs are now in their 30s, identified as J. Doe 1 and J. Doe 2. They each accuse Latimer, who served as the camp's director since 1985, of sexually assaulting, grooming and manipulating them. The private center that his family owns is also being sued civilly for failing to protect them.
"Latimer was in a special position of power, authority, and trust," both lawsuits claim.
They allege Latimer used his position at the camp to develop a close relationship with J. Doe No. 1, making the camper feel "special and valued."
The plaintiff claims Latimer sexually assaulted them inside a garage after taking them "somewhere special" on his golf cart.
The second claim filed in court says J. Doe No. 2 - a former camper in the early 2000s, then volunteer and employee was victimized in "a series of sexual assaults under the guise of a spiritual and romantic relationship" that allegedly took place both on and off Kilcoo Camp property and caused psychological trauma for the plaintiff.
Both lawsuits are seeking damages from Latimer as well as the camp.
"The allegations suggesting that I harmed anyone associated with the camp or anywhere else are simply not true," said Latimer through his lawyer, Scott Hutchinson, in a statement to CTV News. "I would never do anything to hurt any young person. To ensure that the campers have their best summer and to avoid this becoming a distraction for the camp and campers, I have chosen to step away from Kilcoo Camp until this litigation is resolved. I have the utmost confidence in the expert and experienced team in place. They will ensure Kilcoo remains what it has always been - a safe place filled with joy for all campers."
His lawyer added that Latimer will continue to defend the allegations and denies any wrongdoing.
The allegations against David Latimer and Kilcoo Camp have not been tested in court.
