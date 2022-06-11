Former MP Alex Nuttall officially launches campaign for Barrie mayor
With the recent provincial election in the rear-view mirror, attention is already turning to Ontario's next vote this fall, as a Barrie mayoral candidate kicked off his campaign Saturday morning.
Alex Nuttall launched his campaign in downtown Barrie. Over 100 supporters joined the former councillor and MP, all volunteering their time to help him in his first city-wide canvas of the campaign.
"We have some great ideas about [the future], but we certainly want to hear from folks where they're at, what they want their local city government to focus on and certainly as the campaign progresses, I think we'll be able to really hone in on the issues that matter most to folks," says Nuttall.
Nuttall announced he would not be running for another term as MP ahead of the federal election in Fall 2019, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Before that, he served eight years as a councillor for the City of Barrie. Now he's got his eyes set on returning, but this time to the mayor's chair.
"Municipal is where the rubber hits the road, quite literally, and if you want to have an impact on your community, municipal politics is certainly the place to go," says Nuttall. "I love Barrie. I've grown up here. I'm a product of this city. I grew up in Barrie government housing. I've played Barrie soccer and Barrie Minor Hockey. This is home to me, and it's home to my children and family."
Nuttall has lived in Barrie for most of his life after immigrating from England.
While he says he has a long list of priorities, basic infrastructure is at the top of the list.
"The first thing I always talk about with people right now is fixing the roads," says Nuttall. "We have a harsh winter, and we need to make sure that our infrastructure is strong. But that drives a whole bunch of other things; ensuring we have enough jobs for the folks living here.
So far, former Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall and political newcomer Rob Haverson have also declared their candidacy to become the city's 47th mayor.
The municipal election is on Oct. 24.
