Former Loretto Ski and Board Shop destroyed by fire
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 2:00PM EST
Loretto Ski and Board Shop
BARRIE -- The former Loretto Ski and Board Shop was destroyed Thursday night by a fire.
The blaze reportedly burned overnight and was discovered Friday morning by a motorist driving by.
No one was in the abandoned building at the time of the fire, located along Concession Road Three in Adjala-Tosorontio.
The building was slated for demolition by the township back in March of 2019.
A fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.