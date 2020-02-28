BARRIE -- The former Loretto Ski and Board Shop was destroyed Thursday night by a fire.

The blaze reportedly burned overnight and was discovered Friday morning by a motorist driving by.

No one was in the abandoned building at the time of the fire, located along Concession Road Three in Adjala-Tosorontio.

The building was slated for demolition by the township back in March of 2019.

A fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.