Former Georgian College instructor in Ottawa as spokesperson for Freedom Convoy

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver