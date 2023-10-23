Former Barrie man out on bail while appealing conviction for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

Warning: Readers may find details in this article disturbing or triggering.

A former Barrie man is appealing his conviction for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter just weeks after being sentenced to six years behind bars.

Richard Sticklee, who now resides in Ottawa with his partner, was granted bail during the appeal process.

His lawyer, Howard L. Krongold, cites errors in Justice Catriona Verner's consideration of evidence that could have dispelled doubts about the complainant's credibility, ultimately strengthening the Crown's case against Sticklee.

The appeal seeks either Sticklee's acquittal or a new trial.

Sticklee was found guilty in January of sexually assaulting Trinity Waide as a child 20 years ago on at least six occasions.

Waide, his former stepdaughter who is now 28, came forward three years ago with allegations he touched her sexually when she was between four and 10 years old.

"I didn't give a statement until I was about 25," she said in an interview with CTV News earlier this month. "It was hard, and I wasn't ready to do it, and I mean, everything works out for a reason, though, and I picked the right time to come forward, and I feel really good about that."

In her victim impact statement, she told the court, "I called you dad. I trusted you, I loved you, and I thought I was safe with you."

Sticklee is now in his 50s and told the court he is battling cancer and has a tumour.

In a statement to CTV News, his lawyer wrote, "My client is pleased to have been released on bail pending appeal. He maintains his innocence and intends to vigorously prosecute this appeal and establish that the trial judge erred in finding him guilty."

After Sticklee was found guilty, Waide successfully applied to remove the publication ban protecting her identity as a victim of sexual assault.

She thought Sticklee was being taken away in handcuffs on his way to prison.

"I'm happy to know that no other child will be hurt by him ever again," she said in an Oct. 13 interview.

It's believed the average wait time for a case to be heard by the Ontario Court of Appeal is a year and a half.