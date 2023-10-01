Barrie

    • Food truck explosion prompts investigation in Gravenhurst

    A photo of the aftermath of the explosion, taken on Sun., Oct. 1 (Courtesy: Gravenhurst Fire/X). A photo of the aftermath of the explosion, taken on Sun., Oct. 1 (Courtesy: Gravenhurst Fire/X).

    Emergency crews are investigating after a food truck exploded in Gravenhurst Sunday morning.

    The explosion happened in Muskoka Bay Park at around 11 a.m.

    Gravenhurst fire said there were no injuries, but nearby properties were damaged.

    Photos showed extensive damage to the vehicle with debris in the surrounding area.

    It's not clear what caused the blast at this time.

    The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the explosion. 

