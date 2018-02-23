Rising water levels in Wasaga Beach have residents worried about flooding this weekend.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch stating that the Nottawasaga River will likely continue to rise over the weekend.

Melting ice, heavy rain and fast moving water along the river has already caused damaged in many parts of the region from Angus to Loretto.

“It is happening earlier in the year than we would normally see. And through that we may see that water levels are getting up to levels of concern for flooding of low-lying areas,” says Peter Alm, water resource engineer for NVCA.

The Wasaga Beach fire department has prepared a plan in case of an emergency.

“Fast-moving water can be very dangerous and it can be as little as six inches of water that'll sweep you off your feet,” says deputy fire chief Craig Williams.

Officials with the conservation authority will be out this weekend tracking water flow as a precaution.