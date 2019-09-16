Featured
Five people arrested during search warrant in Orillia
OPP officers conduct a search warrant.
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 12:07PM EDT
Five people are facing weapons-related charges after police searched a home in Orillia on Friday evening.
Police executed the search warrant at the Forrest Avenue house and said they arrested the five suspects. Officers say one person suffered minor injuries during the takedown.
The charges include possession of an illegal firearm, careless storage of a gun and probation breaches.
One suspect is also facing drug trafficking charges.