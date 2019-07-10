

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they've arrested five people following a human trafficking investigation.

Police say a woman attended a party earlier this year after being invited by a man she met on an online dating site.

They allege the woman was sexually assaulted at the party by two men, who then started trafficking her.

Police say the woman was allegedly trafficked across the province including in hotels in the Greater Toronto Area.

They allege the woman received death threats if she didn't comply and she was also ordered to hand over her earnings to the mother of one of the suspects.

Police say following their investigation, they made five arrests between May and June and they seized two firearms and a conducted energy weapon.

Investigators say they believe there are more alleged victims.