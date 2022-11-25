First ski resort officially opens slopes for the season

One ski resort is celebrating starting the season on the slopes despite the rainy weather.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone officially opened to plenty of eager skiers and snowboarders Friday morning.

The resort, located outside Barrie in Coldwater, has 14 slopes, four lifts, and one terrain park open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mount St. Louis is the first ski resort across the region to open for the season.

While Horseshoe, Blue Mountain and Snow Valley Ski resorts have been making preparations for the season ahead, most are waiting for colder temperatures to welcome snow enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Hardwood Ski and Bike opened trails early last week for cross-country skiers, bested only by its 2018 record opening on Nov. 11.