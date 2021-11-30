First Nations leaders honour OPP commissioner with eagle feathers in Orillia

Barrie, Ont. -

A small group of First Nations leaders honoured OPP commissioner Tom Carrique at a Tuesday morning ceremony outside the OPP headquarters in Orillia.

"Today is a significant breakthrough in communication with our brothers and sisters at the OPP," said Steve Nolan with the Garden River Fire Department.

Other Indigenous leaders joined Nolan in recognizing the commissioner for his leadership and kept promises after a meeting in Garden River last year.

On Tuesday, they honoured him with two eagle feathers.

"Eagles feather means a lot to First Nations people. It's a sign of integrity, it's a sign of truthfulness, and it's bestowed upon them a lot of responsibility," said Rama Police Chief Jerry Swamp.

The commissioner said the year had been a successful one in getting much-needed attention.

"We talked about a number of initiatives and programs that we wanted to see progress in, and we have stayed in contact over the year, and our officers have worked very hard at bringing a lot of those recommendations to life," Carrique noted.

"It's absolutely important that we lead the change that is necessary. That we take these opportunities to learn from our past. Take responsibility for the present, and to create a better future," the OPP commissioner added.

Steve Nolan led the ceremony and said there were still many vital improvements to be made.

"Especially for our women, the murdered and missing, the human trafficking, that's pretty important," Nolan mentioned.

First Nations leaders said meetings like Tuesday's are all about bridging the gaps moving forward.

They hope to continue the open dialogue with all policing departments across the province.