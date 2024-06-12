First-ever SCDSB cricket tournament held in Bradford

On Wednesday, the Simcoe County District School Board held its first-ever high school cricket tournament in Bradford.

Teams from 10 local high schools made up of almost 200 students, took part. Many high school students on the field said it was their first time playing cricket.

“I saw the people playing, and I was like, I should do that, and it’s just a great experience to have,” said student Saanbi Gupta.

With the number of international students in local high schools increasing every year, the board felt it was time to offer something new to its students. A $40,000 grant from the province helped fund the first event.

“We received funding from the ministry to run cricket to try and diversify sports a bit in Simcoe County,” said Dan Macdonald, the Principal of Outdoor Education and well-being for the SCDSB.

Students new to the game say there is a learning curve but are happy they have tried it.

“I’m enjoying it, it’s different. I wouldn’t say it’s harder or easier, but it is very different,” said student Tim Herman.

Students with a background in cricket say they jumped at the chance to help teach the game to their fellow students.

“It’s really fun. Since I know the game, I think it’s fun for me to teach others so we can all be part of the community and play the game. They love it. I have taught my gym class how to play cricket, and they love it,” said Vats Gandhi.

“Kids are learning something new in a diverse community from each other, so they are learning a new sport, they are learning how to work together, so leadership skills are coming out of it. A diverse population brings in different interests and experiences,” said Tracey Galbraith, VP of Bradford District High School.

Board staff say this event has been such a success that they plan to host another cricket tournament in the fall and hope to make it an annual event.