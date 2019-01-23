

CTV Barrie





Parry Sound OPP officers are investigating after a body was recovered from a house fire in Whitestone on Tuesday morning.

Crews from the Whitestone Fire and Magnetawan Fire departments responded to a fully involved fire at the home.

Firefighters found the body while battling the flames and called police shortly before 5 a.m.

Forensic teams, along with the coroner’s office and the Ontario Fire Marshal are now investigating.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.