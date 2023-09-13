Firefighters find missing pets alive days after building collapse in Penetanguishene

Two missing pets lost in the rubble when a building collapsed in Penetanguishene late last week have been found alive and reunited with their owners.

The Town posted on social media that firefighters searching the Main Street demolition site found the cats several days after the building came crashing down.

"The owners of the cats were overjoyed and grateful to have their beloved pets back," the post stated.

Additionally, the Town says firefighters also retrieved undamaged family urns with the help of the excavation operator. The urns were returned to their rightful owners.

"These little victories remind us of the importance of community and coming together to support one another," the Town noted.

The collapse Thursday morning in the town's historic downtown core displaced 14 people and forced the closure of four businesses.

No one was seriously injured.

While the County of Simcoe and its community partners are working to help the tenants impacted by the collapse find temporary shelter, crews are attempting to protect the integrity of the building's surroundings.

Two cats were found days after a building collapsed on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Tues., Sept. 12, 2023. (Source: Town of Penetanguishene)

"Currently, crews and officials are in the process of temporarily supporting the remaining structures using the process of 'shoring,'" the Town stated, adding the work required to make the remaining building safe for re-entry could take roughly two weeks.

The Town says a section of hazardous debris has since been cleared, allowing the east side and a small portion of the west side of the sidewalks surrounding the area to reopen on Wednesday to allow pedestrian traffic and storefront access.