Firefighters battling barn fire in New Tecumseth, Ont.

New Tecumseth firefighters are tackling a large barn fire near Beeton, Ont.

Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.

Provincial police said there were no injuries in the fire, but 15th Sideroad remains closed.

Multiple fire departments have been called in to help provide aid for New Tecumseth firefighters.

