

CTV Barrie





A two-vehicle collision in Orillia involving a fire truck shut down a busy intersection for a few hours on Wednesday.

Police say a fire truck, with its emergency lights flashing, stopped at the lights at Memorial Avenue and Highway 12 just after 8 a.m. before proceeding through the intersection.

An SUV coming in the opposite direction drove through the green light, striking the emergency vehicle.

The SUV ran off the roadway and into a telephone pole.

Police say no one was injured in the collision.

No charges will be laid.