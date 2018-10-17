Featured
Fire truck, SUV involved in collision in Orillia
A fire truck and SUV are involved in a collision in Orillia, Ont., on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 3:54PM EDT
A two-vehicle collision in Orillia involving a fire truck shut down a busy intersection for a few hours on Wednesday.
Police say a fire truck, with its emergency lights flashing, stopped at the lights at Memorial Avenue and Highway 12 just after 8 a.m. before proceeding through the intersection.
An SUV coming in the opposite direction drove through the green light, striking the emergency vehicle.
The SUV ran off the roadway and into a telephone pole.
Police say no one was injured in the collision.
No charges will be laid.