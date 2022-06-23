Fire tears through Meaford home
Fire tears through Meaford home
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Meaford home in the sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon.
According to Meaford fire officials, crews were called to the Louisa Street residence just before 3 p.m., seeing flames shooting out of the roof.
Meaford fire called in neighbouring departments to help extinguish the fire.
All family members were able to get out of the home safely, and firefighters were able to rescue the family cat.
The heat and humidity posed some concerns for attending crews, who had to rotate through firefighters to prevent dehydration.
Temperatures hit the 30s on Wednesday, closing out two days of heat warnings spanning most of Ontario.
Firefighters remained on scene until after midnight to ensure the fire was out.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, still has confidence in Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
How Canadians can check passport walk-in wait times online
To help combat passport lineups, travellers can use an online tool on the Government of Canada’s website to see estimated walk-in wait times.
House set to adjourn Thursday, after voting to keep hybrid sittings
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon, departing for their ridings until September, after Liberal, NDP and Green MPs voted to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
Atlantic
-
'Police don't release information': Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, still has confidence in Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Software fix following naval helicopter crash not complete one year after report
One year after software flaws were confirmed as the cause of a naval helicopter crash that killed six personnel, the Defence Department says it has found a solution but is still working on a timeline to complete the project.
Montreal
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the companies involved in the proposal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
Borutski was deemed risk to victims prior to prison release in 2014, inquest hears
A coroner's inquest is hearing that Basil Borutski was flagged as a risk to his victims in eastern Ontario days before he was released from prison for domestic violence related offences in December 2014.
Toronto
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
-
Toronto driver questions parking ticket appeal system after 'nonsense' fine
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city's administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police one day prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen Thursday
A sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
London
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquor
A London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Turner not seeking re-election, endorses Skylar Franke in Ward 11
Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner has announced he is not seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal vote.
-
Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt to stop a stolen van after a lengthy, coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
Windsor
-
'Concerning' results: 21 vehicles taken out of service in Windsor commercial vehicle blitz
Police are calling a recent commercial vehicle blitz “concerning” after handing out dozens of charges during a joint initiative in Windsor.
-
LaSalle's Kylie Masse wins world swimming gold
Kylie Masse and Summer McIntosh won gold while Joshua Liendo and the women's 4x200-metre freestyle relay team claimed bronze medals on a record-breaking day for Canada at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact survey
A recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
Calgary
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Improvements to Calgary’s 5th Street S.W. underpass now finished
Work to improve Calgary's Fifth Street S.W. underpass is now finished.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest suspects in La Ronge shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested Terrance Daigneault, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in La Ronge.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
Vancouver
-
With fewer people taking transit, Vancouver's TransLink gets into the real estate business
TransLink is turning to real estate development as a way to bring in the money it needs for expansion plans, as it deals with the impact of years of decreased ridership.
-
'Disgusted': Racist graffiti spray painted on vehicles, buildings in New Westminster
Racist graffiti spray painted on buildings and vehicles in New Westminster has prompted a police investigation in the city.
-
'CBD Delivery' business run out of a B.C. storage facility sold edibles packaged as popular brands of candy
It was "greed and the lure of 'easy money'" that led a man who lived part time on a boat in Florida to launch an illegal online business selling cannabis products packaged as popular candy, according to a provincial court judge in British Columbia.