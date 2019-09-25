

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Smoke and flames could be seen from blocks away after a fire spread to two homes in Barrie.

Firefighters were called to Chieftain Crescent off Little Avenue in the city's south end around 5:30 on Wednesday.

They quickly got the blaze under control and are busy putting out hot spots.

Barrie Fire tells CTV News everyone, including pets, escaped uninjured.

The fire is under investigation.