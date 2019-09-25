Featured
Fire spreads to two homes in Barrie's south end
Fire crews battle smoke and flames at two homes in Barrie on Wed., Sept. 25, 2019 (Don Wright/CTV News)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 6:45PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 6:55PM EDT
Smoke and flames could be seen from blocks away after a fire spread to two homes in Barrie.
Firefighters were called to Chieftain Crescent off Little Avenue in the city's south end around 5:30 on Wednesday.
They quickly got the blaze under control and are busy putting out hot spots.
Barrie Fire tells CTV News everyone, including pets, escaped uninjured.
The fire is under investigation.