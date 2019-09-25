Smoke and flames could be seen from blocks away after a fire spread to two homes in Barrie.

Firefighters were called to Chieftain Crescent off Little Avenue in the city's south end around 5:30 on Wednesday.

Chieftain fire

They quickly got the blaze under control and are busy putting out hot spots.

Chieftain fire

Barrie Fire tells CTV News everyone, including pets, escaped uninjured.

The fire is under investigation.