A Meaford house was a raging inferno when firefighters arrived in the overnight hours on Thursday.

Luckily, a woman and her two pets escaped the house as it became consumed by flames.

The 53-year-old was treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire started in the garage and is not suspicious in nature.

There is no damage estimate at this time, but the house appears to be destroyed by the blaze.