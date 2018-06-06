

Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





Fire destroyed a home in Ramara Township Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the home on County Road 169 shortly after 8:00 a.m.

No one was home when the fire started, but the family dog did not make it out.

The homeowner told CTV News she had left to pick up her mother and when she returned 15 minutes later the house was on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

“It appears it started in the kitchen area, but we’re uncertain because there is a lot of damage,” said Ramara fire chief Dave McCarthy.

The home had working smoking alarms which could be heard going off all morning.

Damage is estimated at $400,000 and the home will have to be torn down.