A barn that is used to house cattle for the Coldwater Fall Fair was destroyed by fire.

Crews were called to the blaze at the Coldwater fairgrounds around 4 a.m. on Sunday by an area resident.

The fire was fully involved when they arrived and took five hours to get under control.

The cause is unknown.

Luckily, the barn was empty at the time, and no one was injured.

Organizers for the Coldwater Fall Fair took to Facebook to say the damage was a major blow.