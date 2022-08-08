Fire crews say cause of Essa Township barn fire is undeterminable

The cause of an explosive barn fire that broke out in Essa Township on Sunday will likely never be determined.

That's according to Essa Fire Chief Doug Burgin, who described Sunday's fire as one of the biggest ever seen in the township.

"Based on the extent and level of damage, we're never going to be able to determine the cause of this fire," Chief Burgin said. "We believe it started in the old barn area in the centre of the structure, but the entire operation is a total loss."

Thick black smoke could be seen and smelled across the county for kilometres as crews rushed to the scene at County Road 27, south of 20th Sideroad, at 3:45 p.m.

Sixty firefighters from six local fire departments, including New Tecumseth, Innisfil, Barrie, and Springwater, were dispatched to help Essa firefighters put out the flames.

Chief Burgin said the barn fire was contained but had spread to other farm areas.

"The stuff inside the silos is still burning," Burgin said Monday morning, adding he believes the silos will have to be knocked down to control the fires.

"The fire jumped from the main fire to a straw shed as well. There were concerns with the wind and the flames that the house would be in danger, but we got on top of that," he said.

Burgin said the farm is primarily a dairy operation. 52 cows perished in the fire, but the family saved about 140 more. Damage is estimated to be around $6 million.

According to Barrie Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark, the fire was under control by 8 p.m. and they were in "salvage and overhaul mode."

Due to the collapsed barns, Clark said they needed larger equipment to remove the remains of the steel structures to put out hot spots.

Burgin said there are no reported injuries and the Ontario Fire Marshal will not be investigating the cause.

Simcoe County paramedics were on scene Sunday doing regular wellness checks on individual firefighters as temperatures in the Barrie area remained in the mid-30s.

New Tecumseth Fire Chief Dan Heydon says County Road 27 opened between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday morning.

With files from CTV NEWS BARRIE and CP24's Bryann Aguilar