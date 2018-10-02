

CTV Barrie





Four people safely escaped a house fire in Barrie on Monday evening.

Barrie fire crews were called to the bungalow around 8 p.m. for a blaze that they say started in the main floor kitchen area.

Fire fighters believe the fire was possibly a grease fire.

Everyone was home at the time and got out without injury.

Fire crews were also able to remove turtles and rabbits from the structure.

The damage is extensive. The residents have been told they won’t be able to return for some time.