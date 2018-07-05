

CTV Barrie





The prolonged heat has prompted municipalities in the region to increase their fire danger ratings.

In Muskoka and West Parry Sound, the forest fire danger rating was upgraded to extreme on Thursday and a full fire ban is in effect.

The burn ban includes campfires, outdoor cooking fires, burning of debris and fireworks.

The fire department in Owen Sound also issued a citywide open-air burn ban on Thursday.

“During these dry and hot conditions, grass and other outdoor vegetation become extremely flammable and fire can spread quickly and cause devastating damage in a short period of time,” said Owen Sound Fire Chief Doug Barfoot.

In Simcoe County, fire departments in Midland, Penetanguishene and Tay Township have upgraded the fire danger rating to high.

There isn’t a total fire ban, but a permit is required for all outdoor fires.

The fire bans will remain in effect until further notice.