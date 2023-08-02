Fire at Owen Sound restaurant causes $1.5M in damages

A restaurant in Owen Sound is shut down for an extended period after a fire caused significant damage to the building Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Kelseys Original Roadhouse at 1350 16th Street E. at about 10:30 a.m. after staff noticed smoke coming from the electrical room.

Owen Sound Fire Chief Phil Eagleson said the damage was contained to the electrical room area after firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to get the water in.

Heavy smoke and water damage are estimated to cost $1.5 million in repairs.

The stretch of road in front of the mall was closed for about three hours.

Kelseys employs 30 people who are out of work until the store reopens.

The contents of the store's freezers were donated to the local Salvation Army.