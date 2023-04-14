Fire at apartment complex in Barrie

The weekend started off poorly for residents of an apartment complex on Edgehill Dr. after a fire broke out on the ninth floor.

Barrie fire crews were called to 108 Edgehill Dr. shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. The deputy fire chief tells CTV News that crews arrived to significant smoke and flames.

According to fire crews one person was taken out of a unit and brought to paramedics for assessment. Their exact status was not known.

City buses were on hand for any other residents who needed to be evacuated from the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.