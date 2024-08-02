Final sentence handed down to minor in 2021 Barrie gangland style shooting

Warning: Readers may find details in this article disturbing.

The now 20-year-old Barrie Ont., man was sentenced on friday morning to two years probation for his role in the murder of a 17-year-old in a south Barrie neighborhood in 2021.

The now-man can not be named because he was 17-years-old at the time of the murder.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter admitting to luring the victim out of his home before the victim was shot at 16 times ... eight times in the head and neck.

During the trial of the convicted shooter last year, the court heard the teen was killed because of a rivalry that escalated from a fight at a house party to a war of words online, including threats of violence and death.

Another man, who admitted to being the getaway driver, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of accessory after the fact to murder. He has since been released from custody.

In handing down her decision this morning at the Barrie Courthouse Justice Esther Rosenberg says, "The unidentified man has worked hard at rehabilitation and is considered a low risk to re-offend."

The justice pointed to the fact he did the right thing by going to the police and that needs to be considered.

The man served one month in pre-trial custody and 31 months of house arrest.

A formal request to lift the publication ban on identifying the victim in this case was denied... so additional information about him can not be reported.

Neither family was willing to speak after the sentencing today. The unnamed man sentenced this morning was also ordered to serve 150 hours of community service, he is to have no contact with the victim's family and is prohibited from owning a weapon for five years.