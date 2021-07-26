BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ministry of Transportation is waiving fees for tornado-stricken Barrie residents who need to replace lost or damaged documents.

The ministry announced residents in the Prince William Way area who need new items, such as driver's licences, licence plates, and birth certificates, could have them replaced free of charge.

"The people affected by this tornado, some losing their homes and becoming displaced, need help, and this is a great way to ease the burden on them," said Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin.

In Barrie, there are three Ministry of Transportation offices open:

320 Bayfield Street

274 Burton Avenue

34 Simcoe Street

Information on having fees waived for documentation is available online.