Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Owen Sound

Police are looking to apprehend a federal offender who could be in the Owen Sound area and breached his statutory release.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Aaron Marshall, a 34-year-old Caucasian man, five feet six inches tall, weighing 266 lbs. He has black hair and hazel eyes and usually has facial hair.

Marshall is serving just over five years for weapons and drug-related charges.

Police say he is also known to frequent Hamilton and Walkerton.

They ask anyone with information on Marshall's whereabouts to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673.

Additionally, those who can help locate Marshall can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.