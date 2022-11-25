Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Barrie area
Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who could be in the Barrie area.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) squad is hoping the public can help to locate Oluwaseum Ojo, a 25-year-old Black man with black hair and brown eyes. Ojo stands five feet 10 inches tall and is 160 pounds.
R.O.P.E. says he is also known to frequent Toronto, Courtice, and the Cobourg areas.
Ojo is currently serving a six-year, seven-month and 13-day sentence for multiple charges, including robbery, discharging a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, among other offences.
The squad asks anyone with information on Ojo's whereabouts to contact it at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
Anyone who knows where the federal offender is could also report his whereabouts to 911.
