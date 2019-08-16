

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Bracebridge's aging Black Bridge will be replaced with a new single-lane structure with money from the federal government.

The bridge is one of five projects in Muskoka receiving funding from Ottawa as part of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

"The Black Bridge serves as a key transportation link for both permanent and seasonal residents of Bracebridge," Mayor Graydon Smith said in a release on Friday.

The new bridge, located over the South Branch of the Muskoka River on Matthiasville Road, will include new safety barriers and improve traffic and road conditions, and will also feature a one-kilometre pedestrian walkway.

Other projects included in the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan are the replacement of Snider's Bay Bridge in Gravenhurst, the Etwell Bridge in Huntsville, and the Hawk Lake Road Bridge in Haliburton.

Road improvements will also be made to Yonge Street in Burk's Falls.

The government is investing more than $4.4 million in five projects. Each municipality will be responsible for the remainder of the project costs.