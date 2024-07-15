BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatality on Barrie GO line

    A Barrie GO Train is shown in this undated file image. A Barrie GO Train is shown in this undated file image.
    Share

    One person is dead after being struck by a GO train along Barrie's GO line on Monday.

    The fatality occurred around 1:30 p.m. just north of the Bradford GO station.

    The southbound train traveling toward Union Station was delayed due to the investigation.

    South Simcoe Police told CTV News Barrie that there was no foul play in the incident.

    Buses were sent to the surrounding area to help GO train riders reach their final destinations.

    Regular service has since resumed. However, residual delays are anticipated. With GO Transit stating, "We anticipate some delays as we resume regular service on your line."

    Riders can find current scheduling information here.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News